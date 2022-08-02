Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New $58,000 Investment in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AAON by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of AAON by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Price Performance

AAON stock opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAON. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,126 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $174,462.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $109,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,126 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $174,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,358 shares of company stock valued at $987,027 in the last 90 days. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AAON

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.