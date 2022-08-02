Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HDV opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average of $104.21. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

