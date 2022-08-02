Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $8,036,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RRX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.60.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $132.78 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.06.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

