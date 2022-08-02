Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,009 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 218.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of SCHX opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
