Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVCR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in NovoCure by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in NovoCure by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 46,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $159.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -106.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on NovoCure from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Insider Transactions at NovoCure

In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $28,331.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,600.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

