Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE:CPB opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

