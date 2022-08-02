Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,127,000 after purchasing an additional 48,529 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,735,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,672,000 after purchasing an additional 154,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,023,000 after purchasing an additional 457,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,133,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,292,000 after acquiring an additional 124,609 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Varonis Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 2,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

