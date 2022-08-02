Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000.

Shares of GMF opened at $100.26 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $131.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average of $108.00.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

