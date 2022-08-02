Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,708 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 262.8% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VSTO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $137,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,971. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,369.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $137,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,780 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,989 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

