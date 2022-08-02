Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 2,083 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNQI. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $131.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.67. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.93 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46.

