Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 414 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,124,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,188,000 after acquiring an additional 168,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,671,000 after acquiring an additional 55,790 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,687,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,641,000 after acquiring an additional 106,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $276,925,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.62. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

