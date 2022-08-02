Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.35%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

