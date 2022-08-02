Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $53.05 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.