Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $58.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.48.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,038.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,038.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

