Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 334 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in NICE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NICE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in NICE by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in NICE by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $217.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

