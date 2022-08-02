Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,508,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HealthEquity Stock Performance

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.44, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.97. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $75.39.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.