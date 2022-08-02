Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at $1,768,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 57,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

HY stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $591.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $73.49.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.66%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

