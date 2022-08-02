Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,114,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 519,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 78,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,539,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 675,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 36,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

