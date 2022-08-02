Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2,820.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

