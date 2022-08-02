Bfsg LLC Sells 534 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

JPM stock opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.19 and its 200-day moving average is $130.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

