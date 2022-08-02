BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($39.21) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.63) to GBX 2,200 ($26.96) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.73) to GBX 2,050 ($25.12) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,770.35.
BHP Group Price Performance
NYSE BHP opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
