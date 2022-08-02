Bird Construction (BDT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$475.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$557.34 million.

Bird Construction Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$7.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$390.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$6.85 and a 12-month high of C$10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.62.

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.93.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

