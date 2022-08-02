BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Trading 0% Higher

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.58. 108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.98% of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

