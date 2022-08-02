BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Trading Down 0.2%

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.52 and last traded at $45.72. Approximately 192,022 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 70,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.83.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,751,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,016,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.