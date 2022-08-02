BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Trading 0% Higher

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.93 and last traded at $39.86. 171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,053,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,037,000 after purchasing an additional 443,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter.

