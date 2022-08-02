Bonterra Energy (BNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.97 per share for the quarter.
Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$91.54 million for the quarter.
Bonterra Energy Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.97, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$344.00 million and a PE ratio of 1.76. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.18 and a 52-week high of C$13.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Bonterra Energy
Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.
Further Reading
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Will Economics Push AUD to the Top of the Currency World?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.