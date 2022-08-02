Bonterra Energy (BNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.97 per share for the quarter.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$91.54 million for the quarter.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.97, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$344.00 million and a PE ratio of 1.76. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.18 and a 52-week high of C$13.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Bonterra Energy

BNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

(Get Rating)

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.