Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.2 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $95.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.96. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.25% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

