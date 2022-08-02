Boyar Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $161.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

