Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Trading 1.1% Higher

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 14,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 29,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BRAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Bragg Gaming Group Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $121.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 70,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.