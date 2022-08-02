Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Trading 1.1% Higher

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 14,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 29,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

BRAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $121.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64.

Bragg Gaming Group ( NASDAQ:BRAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.09 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bragg Gaming Group Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 70,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

