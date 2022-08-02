Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Trading 1.1% Higher

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAGGet Rating) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 14,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 29,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

BRAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $121.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.09 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bragg Gaming Group Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 70,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

