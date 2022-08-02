Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

BCLI stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.05. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

