Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %
BCLI stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.05. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.46.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
