Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.48. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 23,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $27,940.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,419.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 51,702 shares of company stock worth $62,797. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.