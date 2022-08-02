BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $788.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.57.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,039,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after buying an additional 47,575 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,968,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after buying an additional 173,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 798,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after buying an additional 323,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 99,427 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

