Brokerages Set Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Price Target at $30.38

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADRNY. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($34.02) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($31.96) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 0.5 %

ADRNY opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

