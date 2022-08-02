BRP Group (BRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $242.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. On average, analysts expect BRP Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BRP Group Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ BRP opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
