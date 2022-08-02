Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,954.00.

BURBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.18) to GBX 2,142 ($26.25) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.51) to GBX 1,850 ($22.67) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.22) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

About Burberry Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4234 per share. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.