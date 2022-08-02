BuzzFeed (BZFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect BuzzFeed to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $91.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect BuzzFeed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

BuzzFeed Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BZFD opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. BuzzFeed has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BZFD shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Adam Rothstein bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,929.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Coleman acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 565,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,595.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,929.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BuzzFeed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZFD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 20.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 376,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at $1,636,000. State Street Corp grew its position in BuzzFeed by 358.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 49,133 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at $132,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.