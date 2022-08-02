BuzzFeed (BZFD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $91.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect BuzzFeed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BuzzFeed Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BZFD opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. BuzzFeed has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Gregory Coleman acquired 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 565,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,595.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $75,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 195,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,929.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZFD. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth $1,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BuzzFeed by 20.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 376,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Further Reading

