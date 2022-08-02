Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €17.70 ($18.25) to €18.00 ($18.56) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €20.00 ($20.62) to €19.50 ($20.10) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Buzzi Unicem Stock Performance

BZZUY opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

