C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) & Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Head-To-Head Contrast

C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY – Get Rating) and Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

C.P. Pokphand pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Covestro pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Covestro pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares C.P. Pokphand and Covestro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C.P. Pokphand $4.33 billion 0.82 $2.16 billion N/A N/A Covestro $18.82 billion 0.35 $1.91 billion $4.89 3.47

Profitability

C.P. Pokphand has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Covestro.

This table compares C.P. Pokphand and Covestro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.P. Pokphand N/A N/A N/A Covestro 9.53% 21.33% 10.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of C.P. Pokphand shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

C.P. Pokphand has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covestro has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for C.P. Pokphand and Covestro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.P. Pokphand 0 0 0 0 N/A Covestro 0 4 3 0 2.43

Covestro has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 209.37%. Given Covestro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Covestro is more favorable than C.P. Pokphand.

Summary

Covestro beats C.P. Pokphand on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C.P. Pokphand

CP Pokphand Co. Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food. The Vietnam Agri-Food segment breeds, farms, and sells livestock and aquatic animals. The Investment and Property Holding segment manages and leases out residential and commercial projects. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications. The Solutions & Specialties segment comprises a range of polymer products, including precursors for coatings and adhesives, polycarbonates, MDI specialties and polyols, specialty films, elastomers, and thermoplastic polyurethanes that are used in automotive and transportation, electrical, electronics and household appliances, construction, and healthcare industries, as well as composite resins for wind turbine, rotor blades, laptop cases, and floodlights. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

