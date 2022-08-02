C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in C3.ai by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

