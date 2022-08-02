CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.79.

CAIXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.48) to €4.00 ($4.12) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.33) to €4.50 ($4.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €2.95 ($3.04) to €3.75 ($3.87) in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

CaixaBank Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

