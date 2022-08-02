Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Caladrius Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of CLBS opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.
Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caladrius Biosciences
Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.
See Also
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
