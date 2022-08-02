Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of CLBS opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Caladrius Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

