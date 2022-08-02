Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Capri from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

CPRI opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

