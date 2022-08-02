Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Kristian Lee Purchases 78,383 Shares of Stock

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Rating) insider Kristian Lee acquired 78,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £42,326.82 ($51,864.75).

Kristian Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Kristian Lee sold 31,530 shares of Card Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.78), for a total value of £20,179.20 ($24,726.38).

Card Factory stock opened at GBX 53 ($0.65) on Tuesday. Card Factory plc has a 12 month low of GBX 38.60 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 67.40 ($0.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.56. The company has a market cap of £181.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,650.00.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, balloons, and gifts. It also provides cards for various occasions; and online personalized cards and gifts.

