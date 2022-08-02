CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.18. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.62 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

