Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CARR. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.73.

NYSE:CARR opened at $40.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Carrier Global by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 5.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

