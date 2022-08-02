Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,521 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.08% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $5,388,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 370,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,438,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,355,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at $145,770.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

CPRX stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

