Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Lori Jean Robinson Sells 1,200 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Centene Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CNC opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $94.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

