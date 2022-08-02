Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

LEU opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $88.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $471.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.32.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.84). Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a net margin of 60.97%. The company had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

