ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Michael D. Hughes Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $380,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 968,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,743,629.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ChargePoint Stock Performance
NYSE CHPT opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $28.72.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
